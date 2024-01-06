When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will McNeese be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How McNeese ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-2 1-0 NR NR 30

McNeese's best wins

McNeese took down the Michigan Wolverines (No. 73-ranked in the RPI rankings) in an 87-76 win on December 29 -- its signature win of the season. Shahada Wells was the leading scorer in the signature win over Michigan, posting 30 points with 10 rebounds and six assists.

Next best wins

81-60 on the road over UAB (No. 149/RPI) on November 28

73-67 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 151/RPI) on January 6

76-65 on the road over VCU (No. 167/RPI) on November 6

67-48 at home over Southern Miss (No. 175/RPI) on December 13

74-72 at home over Louisiana (No. 180/RPI) on December 17

McNeese's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Based on the RPI, McNeese has one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Cowboys have two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), McNeese is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, McNeese is playing the 168th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

Glancing at the Cowboys' upcoming schedule, they have four games versus teams that are above .500 and 17 games against teams with worse records than their own.

McNeese's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

McNeese's next game

Matchup: Northwestern State Demons vs. McNeese Cowboys

Northwestern State Demons vs. McNeese Cowboys Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: McNeese Cowboys -19.5

McNeese Cowboys -19.5 Total: 143.5 points

