2024 NCAA Bracketology: McNeese March Madness Resume | January 8
When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will McNeese be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
Want to bet on McNeese's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How McNeese ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|12-2
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|30
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
McNeese's best wins
McNeese took down the Michigan Wolverines (No. 73-ranked in the RPI rankings) in an 87-76 win on December 29 -- its signature win of the season. Shahada Wells was the leading scorer in the signature win over Michigan, posting 30 points with 10 rebounds and six assists.
Next best wins
- 81-60 on the road over UAB (No. 149/RPI) on November 28
- 73-67 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 151/RPI) on January 6
- 76-65 on the road over VCU (No. 167/RPI) on November 6
- 67-48 at home over Southern Miss (No. 175/RPI) on December 13
- 74-72 at home over Louisiana (No. 180/RPI) on December 17
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
McNeese's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- Based on the RPI, McNeese has one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation.
- Based on the RPI, the Cowboys have two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), McNeese is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, McNeese is playing the 168th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- Glancing at the Cowboys' upcoming schedule, they have four games versus teams that are above .500 and 17 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- McNeese's upcoming schedule features no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
McNeese's next game
- Matchup: Northwestern State Demons vs. McNeese Cowboys
- Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Favorite: McNeese Cowboys -19.5
- Total: 143.5 points
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming McNeese games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.