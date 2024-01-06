Matt Duchene and the Dallas Stars will meet the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, at American Airlines Center. Looking to bet on Duchene's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Matt Duchene vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Duchene Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Duchene has averaged 16:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +13.

In 10 of 36 games this year, Duchene has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Duchene has a point in 23 of 36 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

In 19 of 36 games this season, Duchene has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Duchene's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he goes over.

There is a 44.4% chance of Duchene having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Duchene Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are conceding 122 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 36 Games 1 34 Points 0 11 Goals 0 23 Assists 0

