Will LSU be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes LSU's complete tournament resume.

How LSU ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 15-1 2-0 7 5 66

LSU's best wins

LSU captured its best win of the season on November 30, when it defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank No. 13 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 82-64. Mikaylah Williams was the top scorer in the signature win over Virginia Tech, recording 20 points with six rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 91/RPI) on November 14

84-73 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 98/RPI) on January 7

92-72 at home over Missouri (No. 109/RPI) on January 4

76-73 over Virginia (No. 133/RPI) on November 25

83-53 at home over Louisiana (No. 148/RPI) on December 10

LSU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 6-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

The Tigers have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), LSU is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Tigers are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Schedule insights

LSU is playing the 252nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Tigers' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams above .500.

Of LSU's 14 remaining games this season, it has one upcoming game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

LSU's next game

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies

LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV Channel: SEC Network+

