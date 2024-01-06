Can we expect LSU to earn a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Preseason national championship odds: +10000

+10000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000

How LSU ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 1-0 NR NR 137

LSU's best wins

LSU's best victory of the season came against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, a top 50 team (No. 34), according to the RPI. LSU claimed the 86-80 overtime neutral-site win on November 19. Will Baker, in that signature win, recorded a team-best 23 points with eight rebounds and one assist. Jordan Wright also played a role with 15 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

68-53 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 75/RPI) on January 6

66-62 over North Texas (No. 129/RPI) on November 17

74-56 at home over Alabama State (No. 142/RPI) on December 13

73-66 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 274/RPI) on December 1

106-60 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 276/RPI) on November 6

LSU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

According to the RPI, LSU has two wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the country.

The Tigers have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, LSU gets the 144th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Tigers' upcoming schedule, they have three games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 15 contests against teams above .500.

Of LSU's 17 remaining games this season, it has four upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

LSU's next game

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

LSU Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV Channel: SEC Network

