The Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC) are home in SEC play versus the LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

LSU vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

LSU Stats Insights

The Tigers' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

LSU is 7-3 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Tigers are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at first.

The Tigers' 76.8 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 66.6 the Aggies give up.

When it scores more than 66.6 points, LSU is 7-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, LSU averaged 6.9 more points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (62.4).

The Tigers gave up 69.7 points per game at home last season, and 76.2 on the road.

At home, LSU sunk 7.6 triples per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (7.1). LSU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than on the road (32.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LSU Upcoming Schedule