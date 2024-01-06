How to Watch LSU vs. Texas A&M on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC) are home in SEC play versus the LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET.
LSU vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games
LSU Stats Insights
- The Tigers' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- LSU is 7-3 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at first.
- The Tigers' 76.8 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 66.6 the Aggies give up.
- When it scores more than 66.6 points, LSU is 7-2.
LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, LSU averaged 6.9 more points per game at home (69.3) than on the road (62.4).
- The Tigers gave up 69.7 points per game at home last season, and 76.2 on the road.
- At home, LSU sunk 7.6 triples per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (7.1). LSU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than on the road (32.5%).
LSU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Texas
|L 96-85
|Toyota Center
|12/21/2023
|Lamar
|W 87-66
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/29/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 96-55
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|1/9/2024
|Vanderbilt
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
