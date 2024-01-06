The James Madison Dukes (10-4) welcome in the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana vs. JMU Scoring Comparison

The Ragin' Cajuns put up only 2.4 fewer points per game (60.3) than the Dukes give up (62.7).

Louisiana is 6-0 when it scores more than 62.7 points.

JMU has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.3 points.

The Dukes record 71.1 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 57.9 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

JMU has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 57.9 points.

Louisiana is 7-5 when allowing fewer than 71.1 points.

This season the Dukes are shooting 41.7% from the field, 3% higher than the Ragin' Cajuns concede.

The Ragin' Cajuns make 39.3% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Dukes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisiana Leaders

Tamera Johnson: 12.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 48.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

12.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 48.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Destiny Rice: 8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) Brandi Williams: 10.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50)

10.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50) Tamiah Robinson: 4.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

4.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Ashlyn Jones: 4.2 PTS, 51.1 FG%

Louisiana Schedule