The James Madison Dukes (10-4) welcome in the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana vs. JMU Scoring Comparison

  • The Ragin' Cajuns put up only 2.4 fewer points per game (60.3) than the Dukes give up (62.7).
  • Louisiana is 6-0 when it scores more than 62.7 points.
  • JMU has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.3 points.
  • The Dukes record 71.1 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 57.9 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
  • JMU has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 57.9 points.
  • Louisiana is 7-5 when allowing fewer than 71.1 points.
  • This season the Dukes are shooting 41.7% from the field, 3% higher than the Ragin' Cajuns concede.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns make 39.3% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Dukes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisiana Leaders

  • Tamera Johnson: 12.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.9 STL, 48.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
  • Destiny Rice: 8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)
  • Brandi Williams: 10.2 PTS, 38.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50)
  • Tamiah Robinson: 4.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
  • Ashlyn Jones: 4.2 PTS, 51.1 FG%

Louisiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 LSU-Shreveport W 64-46 Cajundome
12/30/2023 Appalachian State L 69-56 Cajundome
1/4/2024 @ Old Dominion W 66-61 Chartway Arena
1/6/2024 @ JMU - Atlantic Union Bank Center
1/10/2024 @ Troy - Trojan Arena
1/13/2024 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena

