The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) in a matchup of Sun Belt teams at Cajundome, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Chanticleers are 10.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajundome

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Louisiana -10.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisiana Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana's 12 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 149.5 points five times.

Louisiana's matchups this year have an average total of 147.2, 2.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Ragin' Cajuns have gone 6-6-0 ATS this season.

This season, Louisiana has been favored four times and won three of those games.

The Ragin' Cajuns have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -600 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 85.7% chance of a victory for Louisiana.

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Louisiana 5 41.7% 75.9 154.6 71.3 148.9 151.2 Coastal Carolina 7 63.6% 78.7 154.6 77.6 148.9 151.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Louisiana Insights & Trends

Louisiana covered 12 times in 21 matchups with a spread in conference play last season.

The Ragin' Cajuns score only 1.7 fewer points per game (75.9) than the Chanticleers allow (77.6).

Louisiana has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 4-2 record overall when scoring more than 77.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Louisiana 6-6-0 0-0 6-6-0 Coastal Carolina 7-4-0 2-0 6-5-0

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Louisiana Coastal Carolina 14-0 Home Record 8-8 7-7 Away Record 3-11 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 85.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.