Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) versus the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Louisiana Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Players to Watch

Kobe Julien: 19.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

19.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Joe Charles: 11.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Themus Fulks: 11.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Hosana Kitenge: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Kentrell Garnett: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

John Ojiako: 13.4 PTS, 10.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 10.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK Jacob Meyer: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Kylan Blackmon: 13.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kevin Easley Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jimmy Nichols: 9.5 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Stat Comparison

Louisiana Rank Louisiana AVG Coastal Carolina AVG Coastal Carolina Rank 105th 78.4 Points Scored 80.6 63rd 193rd 71.3 Points Allowed 79.5 338th 320th 33 Rebounds 43.8 10th 141st 9.6 Off. Rebounds 12.9 12th 46th 9.4 3pt Made 7.9 143rd 152nd 14 Assists 15.2 93rd 144th 11.4 Turnovers 12.6 252nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.