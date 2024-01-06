Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's game between the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (6-9) and Sam Houston Bearkats (5-7) at Thomas Assembly Center has a projected final score of 73-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Louisiana Tech, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.
In their last game on Saturday, the Lady Techsters claimed a 66-49 victory against Abilene Christian.
Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisiana Tech 73, Sam Houston 59
Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Techsters beat the Cal Baptist Lancers in a 77-51 win on December 18. It was their signature victory of the season.
- The Lady Techsters have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (four).
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Lady Techsters are 3-4 (.429%) -- tied for the 35th-most victories, but also tied for the 25th-most losses.
Louisiana Tech 2023-24 Best Wins
- 77-51 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 114) on December 18
- 66-49 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 213) on December 30
- 68-34 on the road over South Alabama (No. 238) on December 21
- 49-47 at home over Alcorn State (No. 324) on December 16
Louisiana Tech Leaders
- Salma Bates: 11.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.2 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (31-for-112)
- Anna Larr Roberson: 11.7 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
- Robyn Lee: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
- Silvia Nativi: 6.1 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)
- Jianna Morris: 7.5 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42)
Louisiana Tech Performance Insights
- The Lady Techsters have a -8 scoring differential, putting up 63.1 points per game (237th in college basketball) and allowing 63.7 (173rd in college basketball).
- The Lady Techsters are posting 68.7 points per game this season in home games, which is 8.0 more points than they're averaging away from home (60.7).
- At home, Louisiana Tech is allowing 18.2 fewer points per game (52.7) than when playing on the road (70.9).
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Techsters have been putting up 60.2 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 63.1 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 season.
