The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-5, 0-0 CUSA) will aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when squaring off versus the Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8, 0-0 CUSA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum, airing at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Bearkats have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
  • Louisiana Tech is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 58th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearkats rank 138th.
  • The Bulldogs average 76.8 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 72.2 the Bearkats allow.
  • Louisiana Tech has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 72.2 points.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • Louisiana Tech posts 83.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 69.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 14.4 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Bulldogs are giving up 13.1 fewer points per game (57.5) than away from home (70.6).
  • When playing at home, Louisiana Tech is sinking 2.6 more treys per game (9) than away from home (6.4). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to in away games (31.7%).

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 @ Seattle U L 79-73 Redhawk Center
12/30/2023 @ Grand Canyon L 73-70 Grand Canyon University Arena
1/3/2024 Dallas Christian W 96-55 Thomas Assembly Center
1/6/2024 @ Sam Houston - Bernard Johnson Coliseum
1/11/2024 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center
1/14/2024 Liberty - Thomas Assembly Center

