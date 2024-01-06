The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-5, 0-0 CUSA) will aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when squaring off versus the Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8, 0-0 CUSA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum, airing at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET

Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Bearkats have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Louisiana Tech is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 58th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearkats rank 138th.

The Bulldogs average 76.8 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 72.2 the Bearkats allow.

Louisiana Tech has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 72.2 points.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison

Louisiana Tech posts 83.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 69.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 14.4 points per contest.

In home games, the Bulldogs are giving up 13.1 fewer points per game (57.5) than away from home (70.6).

When playing at home, Louisiana Tech is sinking 2.6 more treys per game (9) than away from home (6.4). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to in away games (31.7%).

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule