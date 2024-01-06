How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-5, 0-0 CUSA) will aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when squaring off versus the Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8, 0-0 CUSA) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum, airing at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
- Florida International vs Jacksonville State (5:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Liberty vs Western Kentucky (6:00 PM ET | January 6)
Louisiana Tech Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Bearkats have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- Louisiana Tech is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 58th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearkats rank 138th.
- The Bulldogs average 76.8 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 72.2 the Bearkats allow.
- Louisiana Tech has a 5-3 record when scoring more than 72.2 points.
Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Louisiana Tech posts 83.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 69.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 14.4 points per contest.
- In home games, the Bulldogs are giving up 13.1 fewer points per game (57.5) than away from home (70.6).
- When playing at home, Louisiana Tech is sinking 2.6 more treys per game (9) than away from home (6.4). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (38.5%) compared to in away games (31.7%).
Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Seattle U
|L 79-73
|Redhawk Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|L 73-70
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|1/3/2024
|Dallas Christian
|W 96-55
|Thomas Assembly Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Sam Houston
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|1/14/2024
|Liberty
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
