Saturday's contest features the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (10-5, 0-0 CUSA) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8, 0-0 CUSA) squaring off at Bernard Johnson Coliseum (on January 6) at 5:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-67 victory for Louisiana Tech.

There is no line set for the game.

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 5:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Bernard Johnson Coliseum

Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 74, Sam Houston 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisiana Tech vs. Sam Houston

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisiana Tech (-6.5)

Louisiana Tech (-6.5) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Sam Houston has compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Louisiana Tech is 7-5-0. The Bearkats have hit the over in eight games, while Bulldogs games have gone over six times. Sam Houston is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests, while Louisiana Tech has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game, with a +198 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.8 points per game (141st in college basketball) and allow 63.6 per outing (28th in college basketball).

The 39.9 rebounds per game Louisiana Tech accumulates rank 58th in college basketball, 6.1 more than the 33.8 its opponents collect.

Louisiana Tech knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (151st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.9. It shoots 35.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.8%.

Louisiana Tech has committed 1.6 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.3 (139th in college basketball) while forcing 12.9 (113th in college basketball).

