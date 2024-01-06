2024 NCAA Bracketology: Louisiana Tech Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Louisiana Tech be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
How Louisiana Tech ranks
|Record
|CUSA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-9
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|150
Louisiana Tech's best wins
Louisiana Tech's best win this season came on December 18 in a 77-51 victory over the Cal Baptist Lancers. That signature victory versus Cal Baptist included a team-best 13 points from Jianna Morris. Salma Bates, with 13 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 66-49 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 234/RPI) on December 30
- 49-47 at home over Alcorn State (No. 284/RPI) on December 16
- 68-34 on the road over South Alabama (No. 290/RPI) on December 21
- 66-62 at home over Sam Houston (No. 330/RPI) on January 6
Louisiana Tech's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-5 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-1
- Louisiana Tech has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation according to the RPI (five).
Schedule insights
- Louisiana Tech gets the 58th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- Looking at the Lady Techsters' upcoming schedule, they have six games versus teams that are above .500 and nine games against teams with worse records than their own.
- When it comes to Louisiana Tech's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Louisiana Tech's next game
- Matchup: Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters vs. Middle Tennessee Raiders
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
