When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Louisiana Tech be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

Want to bet on Louisiana Tech's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Louisiana Tech ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-9 1-0 NR NR 150

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Tech's best wins

Louisiana Tech's best win this season came on December 18 in a 77-51 victory over the Cal Baptist Lancers. That signature victory versus Cal Baptist included a team-best 13 points from Jianna Morris. Salma Bates, with 13 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

66-49 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 234/RPI) on December 30

49-47 at home over Alcorn State (No. 284/RPI) on December 16

68-34 on the road over South Alabama (No. 290/RPI) on December 21

66-62 at home over Sam Houston (No. 330/RPI) on January 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Louisiana Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-5 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Louisiana Tech has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation according to the RPI (five).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Louisiana Tech gets the 58th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Looking at the Lady Techsters' upcoming schedule, they have six games versus teams that are above .500 and nine games against teams with worse records than their own.

When it comes to Louisiana Tech's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Louisiana Tech's next game

Matchup: Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters vs. Middle Tennessee Raiders

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters vs. Middle Tennessee Raiders Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Louisiana Tech games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.