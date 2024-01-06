Will Louisiana Tech be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Louisiana Tech's full tournament resume.

How Louisiana Tech ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-6 0-1 NR NR 87

Louisiana Tech's best wins

Louisiana Tech's signature win of the season came against the McNeese Cowboys, a top 50 team (No. 30), according to the RPI. Louisiana Tech picked up the 71-62 home win on November 22. Daniel Batcho, in that signature victory, put up a team-leading 17 points with eight rebounds and one assist. Tyler Henry also played a part with 14 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

72-67 at home over Louisiana (No. 180/RPI) on December 9

68-55 at home over Nicholls State (No. 187/RPI) on December 2

56-49 on the road over SFA (No. 194/RPI) on December 5

89-60 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 274/RPI) on December 12

67-53 at home over Southern Utah (No. 303/RPI) on November 21

Louisiana Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Louisiana Tech is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 32nd-most wins, but also tied for the 40th-most losses.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Louisiana Tech has been handed the 103rd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs have 15 games left this season, including 11 versus teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records above .500.

Louisiana Tech's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Louisiana Tech's next game

Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

