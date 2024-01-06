When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Louisiana be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Louisiana ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 1-2 NR NR 148

Louisiana's best wins

When Louisiana defeated the Old Dominion Monarchs, who are ranked No. 106 in the RPI, on January 4 by a score of 66-61, it was its best victory of the season so far. In the win against Old Dominion, Tamera Johnson recorded a team-best 20 points. Jaylyn James came through with 16 points.

Next best wins

44-41 on the road over New Orleans (No. 268/RPI) on December 2

69-63 at home over Nicholls (No. 275/RPI) on November 18

Louisiana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Louisiana is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Louisiana has been given the 60th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Ragin' Cajuns have 15 games remaining this season, including five versus teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records over .500.

Of Louisiana's 15 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Louisiana's next game

Matchup: Troy Trojans vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Troy Trojans vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:15 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:15 PM ET Location: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

