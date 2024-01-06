If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Louisiana and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Louisiana ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 1-2 NR NR 180

Louisiana's best wins

Louisiana, in its best win of the season, defeated the Long Beach State Beach 92-82 on November 22. Against Long Beach State, Themus Fulks led the team by recording 20 points to go along with four rebounds and seven assists.

Next best wins

72-62 at home over Youngstown State (No. 164/RPI) on November 6

84-67 on the road over Rice (No. 263/RPI) on December 22

73-62 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 287/RPI) on December 13

68-60 over Buffalo (No. 339/RPI) on November 21

85-77 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 356/RPI) on January 6

Louisiana's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, the Ragin' Cajuns have three losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Louisiana faces the 166th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Ragin' Cajuns have 15 games left on the schedule, with eight contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Louisiana has 15 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Louisiana's next game

Matchup: Troy Trojans vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Troy Trojans vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

