2024 NCAA Bracketology: Louisiana March Madness Resume | January 8
If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Louisiana and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Louisiana's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Louisiana ranks
|Record
|Sun Belt Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-7
|1-2
|NR
|NR
|180
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Louisiana's best wins
Louisiana, in its best win of the season, defeated the Long Beach State Beach 92-82 on November 22. Against Long Beach State, Themus Fulks led the team by recording 20 points to go along with four rebounds and seven assists.
Next best wins
- 72-62 at home over Youngstown State (No. 164/RPI) on November 6
- 84-67 on the road over Rice (No. 263/RPI) on December 22
- 73-62 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 287/RPI) on December 13
- 68-60 over Buffalo (No. 339/RPI) on November 21
- 85-77 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 356/RPI) on January 6
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Louisiana's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Based on the RPI, the Ragin' Cajuns have three losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Louisiana faces the 166th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have 15 games left on the schedule, with eight contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Louisiana has 15 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.
Louisiana's next game
- Matchup: Troy Trojans vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Louisiana games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.