How to Watch Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) are welcoming in the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) for a contest between Sun Belt foes at Cajundome, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
- James Madison vs Southern Miss (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Old Dominion vs Arkansas State (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Georgia Southern vs UL Monroe (3:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Georgia State vs South Alabama (4:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Appalachian State vs Troy (4:30 PM ET | January 6)
- Marshall vs Texas State (5:00 PM ET | January 6)
Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is six percentage points higher than the Chanticleers have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
- Louisiana has a 6-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.
- The Ragin' Cajuns are the 323rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Chanticleers rank 10th.
- The Ragin' Cajuns score 75.9 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 77.6 the Chanticleers give up.
- When Louisiana scores more than 77.6 points, it is 4-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Louisiana Home & Away Comparison
- Louisiana averages 78.2 points per game in home games, compared to 71.2 points per game on the road, a difference of seven points per contest.
- At home, the Ragin' Cajuns are ceding 16.8 fewer points per game (60.4) than on the road (77.2).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Louisiana has fared better when playing at home this year, averaging 8.8 treys per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Rice
|W 84-67
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Marshall
|L 75-61
|Cam Henderson Center
|1/4/2024
|James Madison
|L 68-61
|Cajundome
|1/6/2024
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|Cajundome
|1/10/2024
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.