The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) are welcoming in the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) for a contest between Sun Belt foes at Cajundome, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

TV: ESPN+

Louisiana Stats Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is six percentage points higher than the Chanticleers have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

Louisiana has a 6-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.

The Ragin' Cajuns are the 323rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Chanticleers rank 10th.

The Ragin' Cajuns score 75.9 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 77.6 the Chanticleers give up.

When Louisiana scores more than 77.6 points, it is 4-2.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

Louisiana averages 78.2 points per game in home games, compared to 71.2 points per game on the road, a difference of seven points per contest.

At home, the Ragin' Cajuns are ceding 16.8 fewer points per game (60.4) than on the road (77.2).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Louisiana has fared better when playing at home this year, averaging 8.8 treys per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule