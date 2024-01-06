Can we count on Grambling to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Grambling ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 1-0 NR NR 136

Grambling's best wins

Grambling defeated the No. 126-ranked (according to the RPI) Arizona State Sun Devils, 70-67, on November 16, which goes down as its signature win of the season. The leading point-getter against Arizona State was Demya Young, who compiled 23 points with seven rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

64-59 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 246/RPI) on November 22

69-50 at home over Nicholls (No. 275/RPI) on December 20

82-54 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 285/RPI) on January 6

Grambling's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

The Tigers have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Grambling is facing the 106th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Tigers' 17 remaining games this year, 15 are against teams with worse records, and three are against teams with records over .500.

Grambling's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Grambling's next game

Matchup: Grambling Tigers vs. Texas Southern Tigers

Grambling Tigers vs. Texas Southern Tigers Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

