Saturday's game features the Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC) clashing at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 82-80 win for Florida according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 82, Kentucky 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-1.3)

Florida (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 162.3

Florida has a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to Kentucky, who is 8-4-0 ATS. The Gators are 10-3-0 and the Wildcats are 9-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators average 86.3 points per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 73.7 per outing (249th in college basketball). They have a +164 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.6 points per game.

Florida wins the rebound battle by 10.9 boards on average. It records 45.2 rebounds per game, which ranks first in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.3 per contest.

Florida makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1. It shoots 33.7% from deep while its opponents hit 34.1% from long range.

The Gators' 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 87th in college basketball, and the 85.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 73rd in college basketball.

Florida has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.2 per game (295th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.5 (227th in college basketball).

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +212 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 91.1 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 73.4 per contest (236th in college basketball).

Kentucky is 106th in college basketball at 38.3 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 more than the 36.5 its opponents average.

Kentucky makes 10.6 three-pointers per game (11th in college basketball) while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc (second-best in college basketball). It is making 2.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 8.4 per game at 31.2%.

Kentucky wins the turnover battle by 4.8 per game, committing 9.1 (17th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.9.

