Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2 ranking) will take on Elena Rybakina (No. 4) in the final of the WTA Brisbane, Australia Women Singles 2024 on Saturday, January 6.

Sabalenka is favored (-185) to win the title versus Rybakina (+140).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elena Rybakina Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Brisbane, Australia Women Singles 2024

The WTA Brisbane, Australia Women Singles 2024 Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Venue: Queensland Tennis Centre

Queensland Tennis Centre Location: Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane, Australia Court Surface: Hard

Live Stream: Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 64.9% chance to win.

Aryna Sabalenka Elena Rybakina -185 Odds to Win Match +140 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 54 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's WTA Brisbane, Australia Women Singles 2024 Previews & Predictions

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Elena Rybakina Trends and Insights

Sabalenka took down Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals on Saturday.

Rybakina won 6-3, 6-2 versus Linda Noskova in the semifinals on Friday.

Sabalenka has played 66 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 20.3 games per match.

In her 41 matches on hard courts over the past year, Sabalenka has played an average of 19.9 games.

In the past 12 months, Rybakina has played 65 total matches (across all court types), winning 57.3% of the games. She averages 20.1 games per match and 10.2 games per set.

On hard courts, Rybakina has played 46 matches and averaged 21 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

Sabalenka and Rybakina have played seven times dating back to 2015, and Sabalenka has a 5-2 advantage, including a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win in their most recent meeting on November 2, 2023 at the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara.

Sabalenka and Rybakina have squared off in 19 sets against each other, with Sabalenka claiming 10 of them.

Sabalenka has beaten Rybakina in 93 of 178 total games between them, good for a 52.2% winning percentage.

Sabalenka and Rybakina have played seven times, averaging 25.4 games and 2.7 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.