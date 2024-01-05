Friday's 8:00 PM ET game between the New Orleans Pelicans (21-14) and the Los Angeles Clippers (21-12) at Smoothie King Center features the Pelicans' Brandon Ingram and the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard as players to watch.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Clippers

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: BSNO, BSSC

Pelicans' Last Game

The Pelicans won their most recent game against the Timberwolves, 117-106, on Wednesday. Zion Williamson led the way with 27 points, and also had four rebounds and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zion Williamson 27 4 6 1 1 0 CJ McCollum 24 3 5 0 1 4 Brandon Ingram 19 4 7 2 0 1

Pelicans vs Clippers Additional Info

Pelicans Players to Watch

Ingram posts 23.3 points, 4.8 boards and 5.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 14.2 points, 9.9 boards and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Williamson's numbers for the season are 22.5 points, 4.7 assists and 6.1 boards per game.

CJ McCollum's numbers for the season are 20.4 points, 5.2 assists and 4.0 boards per game.

Herbert Jones' numbers on the season are 10.8 points, 3.8 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 21.1 4.3 6.0 1.2 1.2 1.7 CJ McCollum 19.7 4.0 4.5 1.2 0.7 4.0 Zion Williamson 18.4 6.2 4.1 0.6 0.5 0.1 Jonas Valančiūnas 14.0 10.4 2.3 0.8 1.0 0.6 Herbert Jones 8.6 2.5 1.9 0.6 0.5 1.3

