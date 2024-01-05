Player prop betting options for Kawhi Leonard, Brandon Ingram and others are available in the Los Angeles Clippers-New Orleans Pelicans matchup at Smoothie King Center on Friday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSC

BSNO and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: +106)

The 23.3 points Ingram scores per game are 0.8 more than his over/under on Friday.

He has pulled down 4.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Ingram averages 5.5 assists, equal to Friday's over/under.

Ingram has connected on 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Friday.

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -104)

Jonas Valanciunas has averaged 14.2 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.7 points higher than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 9.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (8.5).

Valanciunas has averaged 2.4 assists per game this season, 2.1 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: -102)

The 22.5 points Zion Williamson scores per game equal his prop total on Friday.

His per-game rebounding average of 6.1 is 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

Williamson has averaged 4.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +136) 2.5 (Over: +116)

Leonard has recorded 24.6 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.9 points fewer than Friday's points prop total.

He has averaged 6.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet in Friday's game (6.5).

Leonard has averaged 3.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Friday (3.5).

Leonard's 2.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -104)

Friday's points prop for Paul George is 23.5. That is 0.3 more than his season average.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

George averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than Friday's prop bet (3.5).

He has knocked down 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Friday.

