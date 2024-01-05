Two hot teams meet when the New Orleans Pelicans (21-14) host the Los Angeles Clippers (21-12) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The Pelicans are 0.5-point favorites and put their four-game win streak on the line against the Clippers, who have won four straight.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSC

BSNO and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 115 - Clippers 113

Pelicans vs Clippers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 0.5)

Pelicans (- 0.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-1.9)

Pelicans (-1.9) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.6

The Clippers (17-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 5.6% less often than the Pelicans (20-15-0) this season.

As a 0.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, New Orleans is 9-10 against the spread compared to the 1-6 ATS record Los Angeles racks up as a 0.5-point underdog.

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, New Orleans does it better (48.6% of the time) than Los Angeles (42.4%).

The Pelicans have a .579 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (11-8) this season while the Clippers have a .000 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (0-7).

Pelicans Performance Insights

This season, the Pelicans are posting 115.9 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 112 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

New Orleans is grabbing 44.4 boards per game (10th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 43.1 rebounds per contest (15th-ranked).

The Pelicans rank 12th in the NBA with 26.4 dimes per contest.

So far this year, New Orleans is committing 13 turnovers per game (15th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.8 turnovers per contest (10th-ranked).

With 11.5 treys per game, the Pelicans rank 25th in the NBA. They have a 37.3% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 12th in the league.

