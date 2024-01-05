The Portland Trail Blazers (9-24) will look to break a six-game road losing streak when they take on the Dallas Mavericks (20-15) on January 5, 2024 at American Airlines Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Trail Blazers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is two percentage points lower than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (49%).

Dallas has a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 25th.

The Mavericks record only 3.2 more points per game (118.5) than the Trail Blazers give up (115.3).

When Dallas totals more than 115.3 points, it is 18-3.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks are putting up 121.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 4.7 more points than they're averaging in away games (116.4).

Dallas is giving up 116.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 1.7 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (118.2).

The Mavericks are making 15.6 treys per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.7 more threes and 3.5% points better than they're averaging in away games (14.9 threes per game, 35.1% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks Injuries