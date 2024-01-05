Herbert Jones and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates face off versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on January 3, Jones produced 16 points in a 117-106 win against the Timberwolves.

In this piece we'll break down Jones' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 8.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 2.5 Assists -- 2.6 1.9 PRA -- 17.2 13 PR -- 14.6 11.1



Herbert Jones Insights vs. the Clippers

Jones is responsible for attempting 8.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.9 per game.

The Pelicans average the eighth-most possessions per game with 101.5. His opponents, the Clippers, have one of the slowest tempos with 100.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Clippers are ranked 11th in the league, allowing 112.2 points per game.

Allowing 42.0 rebounds per contest, the Clippers are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Clippers have conceded 26.0 per contest, 14th in the NBA.

Herbert Jones vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 24 14 4 4 3 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.