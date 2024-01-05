Brandon Ingram's New Orleans Pelicans (21-14) and Kawhi Leonard's Los Angeles Clippers (21-12) square off at Smoothie King Center on Friday, January 5, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET.

Pelicans vs. Clippers Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNO and BSSC

BSNO and BSSC Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center

Brandon Ingram vs. Kawhi Leonard Fantasy Comparison

Stat Brandon Ingram Kawhi Leonard Total Fantasy Pts 1160.3 1167.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.4 40.3 Fantasy Rank 31 23

Brandon Ingram vs. Kawhi Leonard Insights

Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans

Ingram averages 23.3 points, 4.8 boards and 5.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Pelicans are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game with a +137 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.9 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112 per outing (eighth in the league).

New Orleans prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.3 boards. It is recording 44.4 rebounds per game (10th in the league) compared to its opponents' 43.1 per outing.

The Pelicans knock down 11.5 three-pointers per game (25th in the league) while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc (12th in the NBA). They are making 1.6 fewer threes per contest than their opponents, who drain 13.1 per game while shooting 33.6%.

New Orleans and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Pels commit 13 per game (15th in the league) and force 13.8 (10th in NBA play).

Kawhi Leonard & the Clippers

Leonard's averages for the season are 24.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists, making 52.3% of his shots from the floor and 43.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

The Clippers outscore opponents by five points per game (posting 117.2 points per game, ninth in league, and giving up 112.2 per outing, 11th in NBA) and have a +163 scoring differential.

Los Angeles ranks 18th in the NBA at 43.5 rebounds per game. That's 1.5 more than the 42 its opponents average.

The Clippers connect on 12.7 three-pointers per game (14th in the league), while their opponents have made 12.6 on average.

Los Angeles and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Clips commit 12.6 per game (11th in league) and force 13.1 (16th in NBA).

Brandon Ingram vs. Kawhi Leonard Advanced Stats

Stat Brandon Ingram Kawhi Leonard Plus/Minus Per Game 4.5 8.2 Usage Percentage 28.3% 26.3% True Shooting Pct 59.7% 63.4% Total Rebound Pct 8.0% 9.7% Assist Pct 25.4% 16.3%

