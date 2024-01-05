The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) will visit the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Boise State Stats Insights

  • The Broncos make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
  • Boise State is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Broncos are the 153rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 297th.
  • The 75.8 points per game the Broncos put up are just 4.4 more points than the Spartans allow (71.4).
  • Boise State is 5-1 when scoring more than 71.4 points.

San Jose State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.
  • San Jose State is 7-6 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Broncos are the rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 317th.
  • The Spartans score an average of 75.5 points per game, 9.9 more points than the 65.6 the Broncos allow to opponents.
  • When San Jose State allows fewer than 75.8 points, it is 5-3.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Boise State put up 75.4 points per game last season at home, which was 5.7 more points than it averaged away from home (69.7).
  • Defensively the Broncos were better at home last season, surrendering 60.7 points per game, compared to 70.5 when playing on the road.
  • Boise State sunk 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.5 threes per game, 34.0% three-point percentage).

San Jose State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 San Jose State is scoring 19.4 more points per game at home (85.0) than on the road (65.6).
  • The Spartans are conceding more points at home (74.5 per game) than on the road (74.0).
  • Beyond the arc, San Jose State drains fewer treys on the road (7.0 per game) than at home (9.7), and shoots a lower percentage away (28.9%) than at home (37.9%) as well.

Boise State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 CSU Fullerton W 88-65 ExtraMile Arena
12/21/2023 Washington State L 66-61 Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
12/29/2023 Utah Valley W 85-63 ExtraMile Arena
1/5/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center
1/9/2024 Colorado State - ExtraMile Arena
1/12/2024 @ Nevada - Lawlor Events Center

San Jose State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Montana L 86-75 Provident Credit Union Event Center
12/20/2023 Santa Clara W 81-78 Provident Credit Union Event Center
1/2/2024 @ Wyoming L 75-73 Arena-Auditorium
1/5/2024 Boise State - Provident Credit Union Event Center
1/9/2024 San Diego State - Provident Credit Union Event Center
1/13/2024 @ Air Force - Clune Arena

