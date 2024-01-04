The Georgia State Panthers (7-4) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the UL Monroe Warhawks (8-4) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Georgia State Convocation Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UL Monroe Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

UL Monroe vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison

The Warhawks score an average of 76.6 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 64.5 the Panthers allow.

UL Monroe has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 64.5 points.

Georgia State's record is 6-3 when it allows fewer than 76.6 points.

The Panthers average 10 more points per game (73.5) than the Warhawks give up (63.5).

Georgia State has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 63.5 points.

UL Monroe has an 8-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.5 points.

This season the Panthers are shooting 41.7% from the field, 5.5% higher than the Warhawks concede.

The Warhawks make 41.4% of their shots from the field, 3.9% higher than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

UL Monroe Leaders

Daisha Bradford: 21.4 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 2.2 STL, 40.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (33-for-99)

21.4 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST, 2.2 STL, 40.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (33-for-99) Jakayla Johnson: 14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45)

14.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (19-for-45) Katlyn Manuel: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 55.1 FG%

11.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 55.1 FG% Sania Wells: 8.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.1 FG%, 32 3PT% (16-for-50)

8.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.1 FG%, 32 3PT% (16-for-50) Kyjai Miles: 1.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.1 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UL Monroe Schedule