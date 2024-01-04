The Dallas Stars (22-10-4) are favorites when they welcome in the Colorado Avalanche (24-11-3) on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW. The Stars are -130 on the moneyline to win, while the Avalanche have +110 moneyline odds.

Stars vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Stars vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

Colorado has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 20 of 38 games this season.

The Stars have been victorious in 21 of their 33 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.6%).

The Avalanche have been listed as the underdog three times this season, and upset their opponent once.

Dallas is 18-8 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter (69.2% win percentage).

Colorado has played with moneyline odds of +110 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (+130) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-161) 2.5 (+105) Tyler Seguin 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (+140)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 1-8 8-2-0 6.4 4.2 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 4.2 3 5 17.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 4-5 5-5-0 6.5 3.9 2.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.9 2.7 15 41.7% Record as ML Favorite 7-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 1 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 7-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

