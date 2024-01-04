How to Watch the Stars vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (22-10-4) host the Colorado Avalanche (24-11-3) -- who've won three in a row -- on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW is the spot to tune in to see the Stars and the Avalanche go head to head.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars vs Avalanche Additional Info
Stars vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|Avalanche
|6-3 COL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars rank 12th in goals against, giving up 110 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.
- The Stars score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (129 total, 3.6 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Stars are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 42 goals during that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|36
|12
|25
|37
|24
|23
|-
|Joe Pavelski
|36
|14
|20
|34
|27
|13
|50.7%
|Roope Hintz
|34
|15
|18
|33
|11
|8
|54%
|Matt Duchene
|35
|11
|21
|32
|20
|17
|56.5%
|Mason Marchment
|36
|13
|14
|27
|23
|26
|50%
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche allow 3.0 goals per game (114 in total), 15th in the NHL.
- The Avalanche's 138 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them second in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) during that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|38
|20
|41
|61
|43
|20
|48.7%
|Mikko Rantanen
|38
|19
|28
|47
|20
|21
|53%
|Cale Makar
|33
|8
|36
|44
|20
|32
|-
|Valeri Nichushkin
|36
|19
|19
|38
|17
|17
|50%
|Devon Toews
|38
|6
|16
|22
|24
|25
|-
