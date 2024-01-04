The SE Louisiana Lions (4-7) will be attempting to end a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Nicholls Colonels (6-6) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Stopher Gym. It airs at 7:30 PM ET.

SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Stopher Gym in Thibodaux, Louisiana

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls Scoring Comparison

The Lions score only 0.3 more points per game (61.1) than the Colonels give up (60.8).

When it scores more than 60.8 points, SE Louisiana is 4-1.

Nicholls has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.1 points.

The 62.7 points per game the Colonels put up are 6.3 more points than the Lions allow (56.4).

When Nicholls scores more than 56.4 points, it is 6-2.

SE Louisiana is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 62.7 points.

The Colonels shoot 39.4% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Lions concede defensively.

The Lions shoot 41.1% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Colonels allow.

SE Louisiana Leaders

Hailey Giaratano: 13.2 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

13.2 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Taylor Bell: 9.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.6 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

9.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.6 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Cheyanne Daniels: 9.8 PTS, 50.5 FG%

9.8 PTS, 50.5 FG% Jalencia Pierre: 6.8 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)

6.8 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10) Kennedy Paul: 5.8 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

SE Louisiana Schedule