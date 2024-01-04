Thursday's Southland slate includes the Northwestern State Demons (4-7) against the McNeese Cowgirls (4-8), at 7:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northwestern State vs. McNeese Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern State Players to Watch

  • Jiselle Woodson: 12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sharna Ayres: 10.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Karmelah Dean: 7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jenny Ntambwe: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Carla Celaya: 3.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

McNeese Players to Watch

  • Emilia Tenbrock: 12.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Boston Berry: 6.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Azjah Reeves: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mireia Yespes: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Julia Puente Valverde: 5 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.