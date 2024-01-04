New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 4
Thursday's game that pits the New Orleans Privateers (3-8) against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-5) at Lakefront Arena is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-68 in favor of New Orleans. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on January 4.
The Privateers head into this game after an 83-59 victory over Alcorn State on Wednesday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
New Orleans vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Score Prediction
- Prediction: New Orleans 69, Texas A&M-Commerce 68
Other Southland Predictions
New Orleans Schedule Analysis
- The Privateers took down the No. 237-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Tarleton State Texans, 67-59, on December 18, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, New Orleans is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most defeats.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
New Orleans 2023-24 Best Wins
- 67-59 at home over Tarleton State (No. 237) on December 18
- 83-59 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 321) on December 20
- 53-42 at home over Alcorn State (No. 321) on November 21
New Orleans Leaders
- Dee Dee Pryor: 12.7 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)
- Justice Ross: 8.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 29.9 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- Alexis Calderon: 8.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.2 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)
- Jayla Kimbrough: 9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Zoe Cooper: 3.5 PTS, 32.0 FG%
New Orleans Performance Insights
- The Privateers are being outscored by 13.9 points per game with a -152 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.5 points per game (315th in college basketball) and give up 70.4 per contest (297th in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.