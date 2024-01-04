The LSU Tigers (13-1) hope to continue a nine-game home winning run when hosting the Missouri Tigers (9-4) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network

LSU vs. Missouri Scoring Comparison

The Missouri Tigers' 78.8 points per game are 20.2 more points than the 58.6 the LSU Tigers give up to opponents.

Missouri has put together a 9-3 record in games it scores more than 58.6 points.

LSU has a 12-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.8 points.

The 95.1 points per game the LSU Tigers put up are 28.8 more points than the Missouri Tigers allow (66.3).

LSU has a 13-1 record when scoring more than 66.3 points.

Missouri has a 9-4 record when allowing fewer than 95.1 points.

The LSU Tigers shoot 50.1% from the field, 12.1% higher than the Missouri Tigers concede defensively.

The Missouri Tigers shoot 46.4% from the field, 10.8% higher than the LSU Tigers concede.

LSU Leaders

Aneesah Morrow: 18.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.9 STL, 1.6 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26)

18.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.9 STL, 1.6 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26) Angel Reese: 19.6 PTS, 11.0 REB, 2.3 STL, 54.9 FG%

19.6 PTS, 11.0 REB, 2.3 STL, 54.9 FG% Flau'jae Johnson: 12.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

12.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28) Mikaylah Williams: 17.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52.0 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (30-for-66)

17.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52.0 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (30-for-66) Hailey Van Lith: 12.1 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 43.9 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

LSU Schedule