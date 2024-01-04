LSU vs. Missouri January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Thursday's SEC slate includes the LSU Tigers (12-1) versus the Missouri Tigers (9-4), at 9:00 PM ET.
LSU vs. Missouri Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
LSU Players to Watch
- Aneesah Morrow: 18.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Mikaylah Williams: 17.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Flau'jae Johnson: 12 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Angel Reese: 19.9 PTS, 10 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Hailey Van Lith: 12.2 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Missouri Players to Watch
- Mama Dembele: 9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.5 AST, 3.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hayley Frank: 16.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ashton Judd: 14.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Abbey Schreacke: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grace Slaughter: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK
