LSU vs. Missouri Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 4
Thursday's game that pits the No. 7 LSU Tigers (13-1) against the Missouri Tigers (9-4) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-68 in favor of LSU, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on January 4.
The LSU Tigers came out on top in their last outing 110-68 against Jacksonville on Saturday.
LSU vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
LSU vs. Missouri Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 81, Missouri 68
LSU Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the LSU Tigers defeated the No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies, 82-64, on November 30.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, LSU is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, LSU is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most wins.
LSU 2023-24 Best Wins
- 82-64 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 13/AP Poll) on November 30
- 76-73 over Virginia (No. 75) on November 25
- 109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 141) on November 14
- 73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 151) on November 17
- 99-65 over Niagara (No. 239) on November 24
LSU Leaders
- Aneesah Morrow: 18.4 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.9 STL, 1.6 BLK, 48.3 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26)
- Angel Reese: 19.6 PTS, 11.0 REB, 2.3 STL, 54.9 FG%
- Flau'jae Johnson: 12.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 50.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)
- Mikaylah Williams: 17.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 52.0 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (30-for-66)
- Hailey Van Lith: 12.1 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 43.9 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)
LSU Performance Insights
- The LSU Tigers' +510 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 36.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 95.1 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 58.6 per outing (75th in college basketball).
