The Old Dominion Monarchs (9-2) go up against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-6) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday in Sun Belt play.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana vs. Old Dominion Scoring Comparison

  • The Ragin' Cajuns put up 7.4 more points per game (59.8) than the Monarchs give up (52.4).
  • Louisiana is 5-5 when it scores more than 52.4 points.
  • Old Dominion is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 59.8 points.
  • The Monarchs score 59.0 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 57.7 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
  • When Old Dominion scores more than 57.7 points, it is 5-0.
  • Louisiana is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 59.0 points.
  • The Monarchs are making 34.3% of their shots from the field, 4.1% lower than the Ragin' Cajuns allow to opponents (38.4%).
  • The Ragin' Cajuns make 38.8% of their shots from the field, 3.7% higher than the Monarchs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisiana Leaders

  • Tamera Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.0 STL, 47.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
  • Destiny Rice: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)
  • Brandi Williams: 10.8 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47)
  • Tamiah Robinson: 4.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 26.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
  • Ashlyn Jones: 4.3 PTS, 51.2 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 North Texas L 71-48 Cajundome
12/19/2023 LSU-Shreveport W 64-46 Cajundome
12/30/2023 Appalachian State L 69-56 Cajundome
1/4/2024 @ Old Dominion - Chartway Arena
1/6/2024 @ JMU - Atlantic Union Bank Center
1/10/2024 @ Troy - Trojan Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.