The Old Dominion Monarchs (9-2) go up against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-6) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday in Sun Belt play.

Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana vs. Old Dominion Scoring Comparison

The Ragin' Cajuns put up 7.4 more points per game (59.8) than the Monarchs give up (52.4).

Louisiana is 5-5 when it scores more than 52.4 points.

Old Dominion is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 59.8 points.

The Monarchs score 59.0 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 57.7 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

When Old Dominion scores more than 57.7 points, it is 5-0.

Louisiana is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 59.0 points.

The Monarchs are making 34.3% of their shots from the field, 4.1% lower than the Ragin' Cajuns allow to opponents (38.4%).

The Ragin' Cajuns make 38.8% of their shots from the field, 3.7% higher than the Monarchs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisiana Leaders

Tamera Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.0 STL, 47.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

11.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.0 STL, 47.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Destiny Rice: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) Brandi Williams: 10.8 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47)

10.8 PTS, 39.8 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47) Tamiah Robinson: 4.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 26.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

4.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 26.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Ashlyn Jones: 4.3 PTS, 51.2 FG%

Louisiana Schedule