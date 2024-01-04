How to Watch Louisiana vs. James Madison on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) hope to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the No. 19 James Madison Dukes (13-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.
Louisiana vs. James Madison Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 46.1% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 41.5% the Dukes' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Louisiana has a 6-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Ragin' Cajuns are the 316th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dukes sit at 80th.
- The Ragin' Cajuns score an average of 77.1 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 72 the Dukes allow to opponents.
- Louisiana is 5-2 when it scores more than 72 points.
Louisiana Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Louisiana is scoring 11.3 more points per game at home (82.5) than on the road (71.2).
- The Ragin' Cajuns give up 58.5 points per game at home, and 77.2 away.
- At home, Louisiana drains 9.8 triples per game, 2.3 more than it averages on the road (7.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.6%) than away (34.4%).
Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ McNeese
|L 74-72
|The Legacy Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Rice
|W 84-67
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Marshall
|L 75-61
|Cam Henderson Center
|1/4/2024
|James Madison
|-
|Cajundome
|1/6/2024
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|Cajundome
|1/10/2024
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
