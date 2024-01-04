The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) hope to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the No. 19 James Madison Dukes (13-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Louisiana vs. James Madison Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana Stats Insights

  • The Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 46.1% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 41.5% the Dukes' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Louisiana has a 6-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns are the 316th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dukes sit at 80th.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns score an average of 77.1 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 72 the Dukes allow to opponents.
  • Louisiana is 5-2 when it scores more than 72 points.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Louisiana is scoring 11.3 more points per game at home (82.5) than on the road (71.2).
  • The Ragin' Cajuns give up 58.5 points per game at home, and 77.2 away.
  • At home, Louisiana drains 9.8 triples per game, 2.3 more than it averages on the road (7.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.6%) than away (34.4%).

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ McNeese L 74-72 The Legacy Center
12/22/2023 @ Rice W 84-67 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 @ Marshall L 75-61 Cam Henderson Center
1/4/2024 James Madison - Cajundome
1/6/2024 Coastal Carolina - Cajundome
1/10/2024 @ Troy - Trojan Arena

