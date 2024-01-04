The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) hope to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the No. 19 James Madison Dukes (13-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Louisiana vs. James Madison Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana Stats Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns are shooting 46.1% from the field, 4.6% higher than the 41.5% the Dukes' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Louisiana has a 6-4 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.5% from the field.

The Ragin' Cajuns are the 316th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dukes sit at 80th.

The Ragin' Cajuns score an average of 77.1 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 72 the Dukes allow to opponents.

Louisiana is 5-2 when it scores more than 72 points.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Louisiana is scoring 11.3 more points per game at home (82.5) than on the road (71.2).

The Ragin' Cajuns give up 58.5 points per game at home, and 77.2 away.

At home, Louisiana drains 9.8 triples per game, 2.3 more than it averages on the road (7.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.6%) than away (34.4%).

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule