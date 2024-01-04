Thursday's game at Cajundome has the No. 19 James Madison Dukes (13-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) taking on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (7-6, 0-1 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM (on January 4). Our computer prediction projects a victory for James Madison by a score of 80-75, who is slightly favored by our model.

The matchup has no set line.

Louisiana vs. James Madison Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajundome

Louisiana vs. James Madison Score Prediction

Prediction: James Madison 80, Louisiana 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisiana vs. James Madison

Computer Predicted Spread: James Madison (-5.1)

James Madison (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 155.2

Louisiana is 6-5-0 against the spread, while James Madison's ATS record this season is 8-3-0. The Ragin' Cajuns have hit the over in six games, while Dukes games have gone over seven times. In the last 10 contests, Louisiana is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall while James Madison has gone 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

Louisiana Performance Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns average 77.1 points per game (134th in college basketball) while giving up 71.5 per outing (190th in college basketball). They have a +72 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Louisiana pulls down 33.3 rebounds per game (316th in college basketball) while conceding 34.9 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.6 boards per game.

Louisiana connects on 9.1 three-pointers per game (58th in college basketball), 3.9 more than its opponents (5.2).

The Ragin' Cajuns rank 126th in college basketball with 97.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 206th in college basketball defensively with 90.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Louisiana has come up on top in the turnover battle by three turnovers per game, committing 11.4 (147th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.4 (44th in college basketball).

