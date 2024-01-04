East Baton Rouge Parish, LA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
High school basketball action in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Denham Springs High School at Broadmoor High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.