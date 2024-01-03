Zion Williamson and his New Orleans Pelicans teammates will hit the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Williamson, in his last game (January 2 win against the Nets), produced 10 points and five assists.

In this piece we'll examine Williamson's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 22.3 20.6 Rebounds 5.5 6.2 6.5 Assists 4.5 4.7 4.0 PRA -- 33.2 31.1 PR -- 28.5 27.1



Zion Williamson Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Williamson is responsible for attempting 13.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.1 per game.

Williamson's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 101.8 per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams.

The Timberwolves allow 107.5 points per contest, best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Timberwolves have conceded 40.9 rebounds per game, which puts them fourth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves are ranked third in the NBA, giving up 24.5 per game.

Zion Williamson vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2023 33 36 5 2 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.