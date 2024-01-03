The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-8, 1-0 Sun Belt) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.

UL Monroe vs. Marshall Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UL Monroe Stats Insights

  • The Warhawks have shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 43.1% shooting opponents of the Thundering Herd have averaged.
  • UL Monroe is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Warhawks are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Thundering Herd sit at 57th.
  • The Warhawks score 7.6 fewer points per game (69.7) than the Thundering Herd allow their opponents to score (77.3).
  • UL Monroe has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 77.3 points.

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, UL Monroe averages 87.5 points per game. Away, it averages 59.6.
  • At home, the Warhawks give up 70.0 points per game. Away, they concede 74.3.
  • At home, UL Monroe makes 6.3 trifectas per game, 0.6 more than it averages on the road (5.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.9%) than on the road (29.4%).

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 @ Lamar L 97-73 Montagne Center
12/18/2023 @ Jacksonville L 75-65 Swisher Gymnasium
12/30/2023 @ Appalachian State L 67-55 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
1/3/2024 Marshall - Fant-Ewing Coliseum
1/6/2024 Georgia Southern - Fant-Ewing Coliseum
1/11/2024 Southern Miss - Fant-Ewing Coliseum

