The Tulane Green Wave (9-3, 0-0 AAC) are home in AAC action versus the Rice Owls (6-7, 0-0 AAC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.

Tulane vs. Rice Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

Tulane Stats Insights

The Green Wave make 51.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).

In games Tulane shoots higher than 44.4% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.

The Owls are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Green Wave sit at 322nd.

The 89.8 points per game the Green Wave score are 16 more points than the Owls allow (73.8).

Tulane is 9-2 when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Tulane fared better in home games last season, averaging 83.5 points per game, compared to 81.8 per game in road games.

The Green Wave allowed 75.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 83.3 in away games.

Looking at three-pointers, Tulane performed better in home games last year, averaging 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Tulane Upcoming Schedule