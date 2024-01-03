How to Watch Tulane vs. Rice on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Tulane Green Wave (9-3, 0-0 AAC) are home in AAC action versus the Rice Owls (6-7, 0-0 AAC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.
Tulane vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
Tulane Stats Insights
- The Green Wave make 51.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (44.4%).
- In games Tulane shoots higher than 44.4% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
- The Owls are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Green Wave sit at 322nd.
- The 89.8 points per game the Green Wave score are 16 more points than the Owls allow (73.8).
- Tulane is 9-2 when scoring more than 73.8 points.
Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Tulane fared better in home games last season, averaging 83.5 points per game, compared to 81.8 per game in road games.
- The Green Wave allowed 75.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 83.3 in away games.
- Looking at three-pointers, Tulane performed better in home games last year, averaging 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Tulane Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Southern
|W 105-81
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/22/2023
|George Mason
|L 69-66
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/29/2023
|Dillard
|W 94-64
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Rice
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|@ North Texas
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
