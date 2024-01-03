Wednesday's game between the Tulane Green Wave (9-3, 0-0 AAC) and Rice Owls (6-7, 0-0 AAC) squaring off at Devlin Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 83-76 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Tulane, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on January 3.

The matchup has no line set.

Tulane vs. Rice Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Tulane vs. Rice Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 83, Rice 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Tulane vs. Rice

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulane (-7.1)

Tulane (-7.1) Computer Predicted Total: 158.7

Tulane is 4-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Rice's 5-7-0 ATS record. The Green Wave have gone over the point total in eight games, while Owls games have gone over five times.

Tulane Performance Insights

The Green Wave have a +119 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10 points per game. They're putting up 89.8 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball and are allowing 79.8 per contest to rank 341st in college basketball.

The 33.1 rebounds per game Tulane averages rank 321st in college basketball, and are 5.1 fewer than the 38.2 its opponents collect per contest.

Tulane knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (164th in college basketball) at a 34.6% rate (135th in college basketball), compared to the 9.8 per contest its opponents make while shooting 34.3% from deep.

The Green Wave rank 20th in college basketball by averaging 105.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 286th in college basketball, allowing 94.1 points per 100 possessions.

Tulane has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (147th in college basketball play), 3.9 fewer than the 15.3 it forces on average (21st in college basketball).

