The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-8) and the New Orleans Pelicans (20-14) are slated to meet on Wednesday at Target Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Jonas Valanciunas is one of the players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN, BSNO

BSN, BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans' Last Game

The Pelicans won their most recent game against the Nets, 112-85, on Tuesday. CJ McCollum was their top scorer with 16 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM CJ McCollum 16 6 5 0 0 4 Herbert Jones 14 4 1 2 1 2 Jose Alvarado 13 3 2 2 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram averages 23.4 points, 4.8 boards and 5.4 assists, making 50.7% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

Valanciunas adds 14.5 points per game, plus 9.9 boards and 2.3 assists.

The Pelicans get 22.3 points per game from Zion Williamson, plus 6.2 boards and 4.7 assists.

The Pelicans get 20.2 points per game from McCollum, plus 4.1 boards and 5.2 assists.

Herbert Jones averages 10.6 points, 3.8 boards and 2.6 assists, making 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 34% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Watch Anthony Edwards, Ingram and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 23.2 4.1 5.6 1 1.3 1.7 Jonas Valančiūnas 15.2 11.5 2.3 0.9 1.1 0.7 CJ McCollum 19.5 4 4.6 1.2 0.6 4 Zion Williamson 15.7 5.8 3.5 0.5 0.4 0.1 Trey Murphy III 11.9 3.7 1.6 0.8 0.2 2.3

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.