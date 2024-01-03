You can see player prop bet odds for Anthony Edwards, Brandon Ingram and others on the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans before their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Target Center.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO

BSN and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Pelicans vs Timberwolves Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: +124)

Ingram is averaging 23.4 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.9 higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He has collected 4.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Ingram's assist average -- 5.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Wednesday's over/under (5.5).

Ingram averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: +110)

Jonas Valanciunas has averaged 14.5 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 3.0 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (9.9) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: +116) 4.5 (Over: +118)

Zion Williamson is scoring 22.3 points per game this season, 0.2 fewer than his points prop on Wednesday.

He averages 0.3 less rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 6.5.

Williamson's assists average -- 4.7 -- is 0.2 higher than Wednesday's prop bet (4.5).

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: -149) 4.5 (Over: -159) 2.5 (Over: -143)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Edwards is 28.5 points. That's 2.2 more than his season average of 26.3.

His per-game rebound average of 5.3 is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Edwards has averaged 5.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Edwards has knocked down 2.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: +110)

The 21.5-point prop bet for Karl-Anthony Towns on Wednesday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average (21.4).

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 8.5.

Towns has averaged 2.9 assists this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

His 1.9 made three-pointers average is 0.4 higher than his over/under on Wednesday.

