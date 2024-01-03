Pelicans vs. Timberwolves January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Wednesday, January 3, 2024, the Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (16-12) at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSNO.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSN, BSNO
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Jonas Valanciunas is putting up 15.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He's also sinking 58.2% of his shots from the field.
- Brandon Ingram is putting up 24.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He's making 50.7% of his shots from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.
- Zion Williamson gets the Pelicans 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest while delivering 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Herbert Jones gives the Pelicans 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while posting 1.6 steals (fifth in league) and 1.1 blocked shots.
- The Pelicans are getting 21.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game from CJ McCollum this season.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Karl-Anthony Towns puts up 22.2 points, 3.0 assists and 9.6 rebounds per contest.
- Anthony Edwards puts up 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Rudy Gobert posts 12.4 points, 1.2 assists and 12.0 rebounds per game.
- Mike Conley posts 11.3 points, 2.8 boards and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the field and 43.6% from downtown with 2.2 made treys per contest.
- Naz Reid posts 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison
|Timberwolves
|Pelicans
|113.5
|Points Avg.
|115.9
|106.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.9
|48.4%
|Field Goal %
|48.0%
|37.9%
|Three Point %
|36.7%
