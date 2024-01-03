The Dallas Mavericks (16-11) clash with the Portland Trail Blazers (7-19) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The matchup airs on BSSW and ROOT Sports NW.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: BSSW, ROOT Sports NW

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic averages 32.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made treys per contest (second in league).

Tim Hardaway Jr. puts up 17.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0 blocks.

Dereck Lively averages 8.9 points, 7.7 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 73.4% from the floor.

Derrick Jones Jr. posts 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Grant Williams posts 9.6 points, 3.9 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.3 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Jerami Grant gives the Trail Blazers 22.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Deandre Ayton gets the Trail Blazers 12.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Trail Blazers are getting 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game from Malcolm Brogdon this season.

The Trail Blazers are getting 7.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Toumani Camara this season.

The Trail Blazers are getting 7.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Jabari Walker this season.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Mavericks Trail Blazers 119 Points Avg. 107.7 117.7 Points Allowed Avg. 114.2 47.1% Field Goal % 43.7% 37% Three Point % 34.7%

