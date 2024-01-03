The New York Knicks (18-15) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Chicago Bulls (15-20) on Wednesday, January 3 at Madison Square Garden, with tip-off at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Knicks head into this contest after a 112-106 win against the Timberwolves on Monday. In the Knicks' win, Julius Randle led the way with a team-high 39 points (adding nine rebounds and zero assists).

The Bulls enter this game on the heels of a 110-97 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday. The Bulls got a team-leading 16 points from DeMar DeRozan in the loss.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Malachi Flynn PG Out Ankle 5.1 2.1 2.4 Mitchell Robinson C Out For Season Ankle 6.2 10.3 0.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zach LaVine SG Out Foot 21 4.8 3.4 Torrey Craig SF Out Foot 6.1 4.8 1 Nikola Vucevic C Out Groin 16.7 10.4 3.4 Onuralp Bitim SG Questionable Nose 0 0 0 Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Knicks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC and MSG

ABC and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Knicks vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -9.5 220.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.