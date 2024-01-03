Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Caddo Parish, Louisiana today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy at Booker T. Washington High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 3

4:00 PM CT on January 3 Location: Bossier City, LA

Bossier City, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Caddo High School at Huntington High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 3

5:30 PM CT on January 3 Location: Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Loyola College Prep at Bossier High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 3

7:00 PM CT on January 3 Location: Bossier City, LA

Bossier City, LA Conference: 3A - District 1

3A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Benton High School at C.E. Byrd High School