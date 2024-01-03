Brandon Ingram's New Orleans Pelicans face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Ingram totaled 12 points and five assists in his last game, which ended in a 112-85 win versus the Nets.

If you'd like to place a bet on Ingram's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 23.4 23.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 4.1 Assists 5.5 5.4 5.6 PRA -- 33.6 32.9 PR -- 28.2 27.3 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.7



Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Ingram has taken 17.4 shots per game this season and made 8.8 per game, which account for 17.4% and 18.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.5 threes per game, or 11.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Ingram's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average the eighth-most possessions per game with 101.8.

The Timberwolves give up 107.5 points per game, best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Timberwolves are fourth in the NBA, allowing 40.9 rebounds per game.

The Timberwolves concede 24.5 assists per game, third-ranked in the league.

Giving up 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Timberwolves are the third-ranked squad in the league.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2023 29 20 3 5 2 0 0 11/18/2023 34 30 7 4 1 0 1 11/8/2023 32 24 3 6 1 0 0

